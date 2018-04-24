Toke Makinwa: I Want To Become A Nun, Am Tired Of All These Lying Men — Nigeria Today

Toke Makinwa: I Want To Become A Nun, Am Tired Of All These Lying Men

Toke has revealed why she want to become a nun, she said she is all men are lyers and she is tired of them.

media personality, Toke Makinwa seems to have given up on the menfolk. She took to her Instagram story to say that she is tired of men that lie and even asked for how she can become a nun.

Read what she wrote below

Tired of all these lie lie men,

On becoming a nun

Where can i register?

Boys are annoying let’s

Throw rocks at them.

