Tonto Dikeh flaunts boobs as she receives the Niger Delta Humanitarian Peace Ambassador award (photos) — Nigeria Today

Tonto Dikeh flaunts boobs as she receives the Niger Delta Humanitarian Peace Ambassador award (photos)

Nollywood Actress & Philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh was recently honoured with the Peace Ambassador Awards by the Niger-Delta Peace Ambassador Initiative an organisation that promotes peace and integration.

According to a recent report, the actress received the awards at the 2018 Edition of the annual Niger-Delta Peace for Development Youth Summit/ Niger Delta Ambassador Awards held at Presidential Hotel in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

Tonto Dikeh, a foremost Nollywood actress, received the ‘Humanitarian Peace Ambassador Award’.

According to the Project Director of NDPAA, Amb. Chris Odey,the movie star was recognized for her immense contributions to the growth of the film industry, which has brought peace to the region and for several charitable projects she has embarked on through her Tonto Dikeh Foundation.

He said that the recipient had also been involved in humanitarian gestures over the years that had promoted social peace and harmony, which was in consonant with the objectives of the award.

The 2018 edition of the prestigious awards cuts across over 20 categories with recipients picked from various fields of human endeavours.

The post Tonto Dikeh flaunts boobs as she receives the Niger Delta Humanitarian Peace Ambassador award (photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

