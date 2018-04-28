Tonto Dikeh flaunts major cleavage as she’s honoured as Niger Delta Humanitarian Peace Ambassador — Nigeria Today

Tonto Dikeh flaunts major cleavage as she’s honoured as Niger Delta Humanitarian Peace Ambassador





Stunning Nollywood actress, Philanthropist and mother of one, Tonto Dikeh was recently honoured with the Peace Ambassador Awards by the Niger-Delta Peace Ambassador Initiative.

The organization is one that promotes peace and integration – according to a recent report, the actress received the awards at the 2018 Edition of the annual Niger-Delta Peace for Development Youth Summit/ Niger Delta Ambassador Awards held at Presidential Hotel in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

While receiving her award, the actress could be seen in a cleavage bearing outfit… all smiles as she collected her plaque on the stage.

