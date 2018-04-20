Tonto Dikeh shows off her cleavage as she praises her plastic surgeon — Nigeria Today

Tonto Dikeh shows off her cleavage as she praises her plastic surgeon

Tonto Dikeh shows off cleavage

Tonto Dikeh who is now Born again has got tongues wagging after she showed off her surgically enhanced body on social media.

The beautiful mother of one showed off her cleavage while praising her Nigerian plastic surgeon for doing an apparently good job on her.

Watch the video below;

The controversial actress had earlier hinted that there was someone in her life after she asked this question;

How long did you Date him/Her before they met your Kid(Kids)??

