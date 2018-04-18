Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband gets conferred with chieftaincy title - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband gets conferred with chieftaincy title – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband gets conferred with chieftaincy title
Pulse Nigeria
Churchill Oladunni is not fighting with Tonto Dikeh this time around as he has been conferred with a chieftaincy title in Enugu. Published: 1 minute ago; Odion E. Okonofua. Print; eMail · Churchill Oladunni gets conferred with a chieftaincy title in …
Tonto's Ex-husband Conferred With Chieftaincy Title In Enugu (Photos)
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!