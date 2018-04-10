 TOO BAD! Little Girl Forced To Smoke A Cigarette In Snapchat Video — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

TOO BAD! Little Girl Forced To Smoke A Cigarette In Snapchat Video

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in World | 0 comments

A very shocking video has shown the moment a little girl was forced to smoke cigarettes before getting pushed to the floor and kicked down the stairs. The footage, which we cannot show on this site, was first posted on social media site Snapchat, but it later circulated on Instagram by users trying to raise […]

The post TOO BAD! Little Girl Forced To Smoke A Cigarette In Snapchat Video appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.