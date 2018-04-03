Top 10 Countries Migrants Want To Live – Study — Nigeria Today

Top 10 Countries Migrants Want To Live – Study
A Gallup World Poll has identified the top 10 destinations for migrants seeking greener pastures away from their countries of origin. According to the poll, which was quoted by Spectators Index in a Tuesday evening tweet, the United States leads the pack with 147 million migrants. The second- and third-best choice for migrants are Germany […]
The post Top 10 Countries Migrants Want To Live – Study appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!