Top 10 Leading Causes Of Death In South Africa — Nigeria Today

Top 10 Leading Causes Of Death In South Africa

The long weekend is over, so let’s wallow in self-pity with a rather morbid story.

Chronic diseases, known as “non-communicable” diseases in the medical world, continue to come out tops when it comes to the most common cause of death in South Africa.

This was evident in the 2016 Mortality and Causes of Death in South Africa report, released by statistician-general Risenga Maluleke last week, which provides “an overview of what South Africans die from, and highlights variations by age, sex and geographic location,” reports HuffPost:

There were 456,612 deaths recorded in 2016, 52.7 percent of whom were females, with 47.3 percent being male. Most deaths occurred in Gauteng, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape. 88.8 percent deaths that took place in 2016 were due to natural causes, and 11.2 percent were attributed to non-natural causes.

First up, here’s a graph that shows the number of deaths since 1997, and below that a graph that shows deaths sorted by province:

So what are the actual causes of all these deaths? Well, wouldn’t you like to know:

First, the top five natural causes:

Tubercolosis Diabetes Various forms of heart disease e.g. pericarditis‚ endocarditis‚ pulmonary valve disorders‚ cardiac arrest‚ atrial fibrillation Cerebrovascular diseases (strokes) HIV

How is TB still up there?

Then, the top five unnatural causes:

Other external causes of accidental injury Assault Transport accidents Event of undetermined intent (where available information is insufficient to enable a medical or legal authority to make a distinction between accident, self-harm and assault) Complications of medical and surgical care

Now that you know, perhaps you can work on reducing your chances.

After this weekend’s chocolate-guzzling antics, diabetes is top of my worries.

[source:huffingtonpost]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

