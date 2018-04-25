Top 10 moments of #BBNaija Double Wahala — Nigeria Today

Top 10 moments of #BBNaija Double Wahala





The third season of BBNaija was very exciting and had so many amazing moments.

YBL has compiled a list of the Top 10 moments of the amazing reality show.

1. Miracle and Nina’s 1st kiss

Just two days into the season, Miracle and Nina, popularly tagged Mina, shared their first kiss.





Apart from being the first kiss of the season, the kiss came two days after Nina publicly said she wasn’t interested in finding love in the house, as she is already in a relationship.

Viewers had mocked her claims, and gave her two weeks to go back on her word.

The pair eventually grew to become the viewers’ favorite couple in the house.

2. Khloe and K.Brule’s disqualification

Khloe and her strategic partner, K.Brule were both disqualified in the third week of the show.

They both got a total of three strikes.

They had a disagreement after the Saturday house party, where Khloe had provoked K.Brule by calling his mother a whore.

Due to the offensive statement which is termed a provocation, Big Brother gave Khloe a strike, putting the pair on two strikes.

K.Bule had initially earned a strike when he jumped from the balcony and inflicted injury on himself, this strike automatically affected Khloe.

For threatening to assault Dee-One and ignoring Biggie’s calls, K.Brule earned the pair a third strike, which eventually led to their disqualification from the game.

3. Cee-C and Tobi’s first kiss

Tobi finally got a passionate kiss from Cee-C on day 16 of the show after weeks of begging and getting curved by her.

They shared a very deep kiss in the storeroom, with Lolu watching.

Cee-C and Tobi had a very controversial and toxic relationship.

During the early days of the show, Cee-C was known for always rejecting Tobi’s advances and at the same time jealous of his relationship with other female housemates.

As the days went by, the pair became strangers, and their fights and arguments escalated.

4. Cee-C injures Lolu

Cee-C and Lolu were both joined with a harness on day 16 of the show.

They both had a clash that earned them two strikes each. In the morning, after a meeting with fellow housemates, Lolu asked Cee-C to follow him to the kitchen so he could complete his washing.

Cee-C refused, saying she wanted to sit down.

When Lolu didn’t move, she started pulling and stretching the strap until it unhooked and hit him very close to his groin, leaving a red mark.

5. Bambam and Teddy A’s toilet sex

This broke the internet when it happened.

The Bamteddy pair’s bathroom sex sent tongues wagging on social media.

It happened in the middle of the night, when they felt no one would be watching them, they however had no idea the camera would capture them in the Toilet.

6. Alex crying for Leo

After Leo was evicted from the BBNaija house, Alex who was also up but had survived the eviction broke into tears, while Rico, Tobi and Nina tried to console her.

According to her, she had thought she would be the one consoling Nina, who had Miracle up for eviction along with his strategic partner at the time, Anto.

Although Alex eventually made it to the finals, her dramatic reaction to her love interest’s exit is one that won’t be forgotten in a hurry.

7. The return of evicted housemates

This season came with the twist of viewers having the chance to vote their favorite evicted housemate back into the game a second time.

As expected, the twist sparked different reactions from many of the viewers. While some were happy about the prospect of having their favourites back on the show, others considered it unfair to the other housemates.

Anto and Khloe were the lucky evicted housemates, who got a second chance to play the game.

8. Bambam’s eviction

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced BamBam’s eviction from the Big Brother house on a Saturday, which was very surprising and shocking to Nigerians.

It was shocking not because it was BamBam to be evicted, but because the eviction came on a Saturday after the popular Saturday night party.

This made her the first contestant to ever get evicted from the Big Brother Naija house and even Big Brother Africa on a Saturday.

9. Cee-C and Tobi’s fight

On day 80, Cee-C stomped around the house hurling serious insults at Tobi.

Cee-C called him names like: useless, miserable fool, a man who can’t stand on his own, gossip, mumu, ode, oloshi and more.

Unlike her past fights with other housemates, this went viral, with celebrities such as Toolz, Kemi Adetiba, Linda Ikeji and DJ Exclusive reacting.

10. Miracle’s win

The Big Brother Naija finale had quite a number of surprises. Contrary to social media predictions, Nina was evicted before Alex, and Cee-C beat Tobi to emerge the first runner-up.

The #BBNnaija and #BBNaijaFinale hashtags trended for hours on Twitter.

Most of those tweets were focused on viewers’ and non-viewers’ shock at the possibility of who they thought was the least favourite – Cee-C – emerging the winner.

After 12 weeks of playing the game, Miracle emerged the winner, bringing the season to an end.

Which of these moments was your favorite?

The post Top 10 moments of #BBNaija Double Wahala appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

