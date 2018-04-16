Top E-commerce firms, Konga and Yudala merge - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Top E-commerce firms, Konga and Yudala merge – The Nation Newspaper



The Nation Newspaper Top E-commerce firms, Konga and Yudala merge

The Nation Newspaper

Largest Nigerian Online mall, Konga and Yudala, have officially announced a merger of their operations to significantly alter Nigeria's online retailing space in terms of size of operations and customers base. From May 1, both companies will now …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

