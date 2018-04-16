Top E-commerce firms, Konga and Yudala merge - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Top E-commerce firms, Konga and Yudala merge – The Nation Newspaper
Top E-commerce firms, Konga and Yudala merge
Largest Nigerian Online mall, Konga and Yudala, have officially announced a merger of their operations to significantly alter Nigeria's online retailing space in terms of size of operations and customers base. From May 1, both companies will now …
