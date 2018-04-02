Top gospel singers are not encouraging up and coming singers,says rising act - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Top gospel singers are not encouraging up and coming singers,says rising act – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Top gospel singers are not encouraging up and coming singers,says rising act
Vanguard
Rising gospel singer, Awei Frank Alfred has lamented the discouraging attitude of some of Nigeria's top gospel singers, saying 'they are not encouraging the up and coming singers compared to their counterparts in the secular music world.' Awei Frank …
Anthem singer's picking songs from the musicals
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!