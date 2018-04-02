Top gospel singers are not encouraging up and coming singers,says rising act - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Top gospel singers are not encouraging up and coming singers,says rising act – Vanguard



Vanguard Top gospel singers are not encouraging up and coming singers,says rising act

Vanguard

Rising gospel singer, Awei Frank Alfred has lamented the discouraging attitude of some of Nigeria's top gospel singers, saying 'they are not encouraging the up and coming singers compared to their counterparts in the secular music world.' Awei Frank …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

