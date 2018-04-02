Top gospel singers are not encouraging up and coming singers,says rising act — Nigeria Today

Top gospel singers are not encouraging up and coming singers,says rising act

By Benjamin Njoku

Rising gospel singer, Awei Frank Alfred has lamented the discouraging attitude of some of Nigeria’s top gospel singers, saying ’they are not encouraging the up and coming singers compared to their counterparts in the secular music world.’

Alfred, a multi-talented gospel singer, songwriter, producer and a budding philanthropist spoke his mind in a chat with E-Daily during the week.

The singer known as Alfred Franq said some of his friends in the music industry have since sidelined him because of the fact that they have made it to the top. “They stopped picking my calls. When I call them, their managers would pick the calls and they would give one excuse or the other. I don’t blame them. But I think top gospel artistes have a duty to encourage up and coming singers. Just like Olamide, Banky W who discovered Wizkid and a couple of other artistes. This is not common in the gospel music world. The gospel artistes who have made it big are not doing enough to encourage the up and coming singers,” he lamented.

Alfred spoke against the backdrop of the release of his latest single, Aribiti Rabata, featuring award-winning singer, Jane Pela of the House of Grace Church, Iyke Onka and T-Sharp Choir Director, and Christ Embassy International. He began his musical career as a songwriter, before he later veered into singing following his fans’ advice. “I started singing in the children choir in different churches while I was a child. It has been all about singing from my childhood. I started singing by writing songs. At a point, I decided to be doing only writing but people advised me to start singing because I have a great voice,” he enthused. Meanwhile, unknown to many, Alfred has been in the music industry for over 15 years. But he only started singing professionally about four years ago. As an unsigned gospel artiste, Alfred has faced a lot of challenges including promoting his brand and music.

Alfred, who does gospel and inspirational songs released a couple of hit singles about eight years ago. Some of the songs he has since remixed, but fortune is yet to smile on him.

Speaking further, Alfred said one of the songs in the album, Love is Everything, an inspirational song he released about eight years ago, is going to be used as a campaign song. The song featured the likes of Tobi Gray, Shola ShinnyFresh and some past winners of Project Fame reality TV show. Alfred said he’s influenced by the music of Nathaniel Bassey.

