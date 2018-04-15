Tope Alabi, Frank Edward, Chioma Jesus, Others Feature 'In Over To God 2018' - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today

Tope Alabi, Frank Edward, Chioma Jesus, Others Feature ‘In Over To God 2018’ – Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Tope Alabi, Frank Edward, Chioma Jesus, Others Feature 'In Over To God 2018'
Independent Newspapers Limited
It was a moment of prayers, prophesies, praise and worship on 21 days of Holy Ghost Convocation which was themed “Over to God 2018” at Christ World Gospel Ministry located at Bakare Street, Idimu Lagos. The program, which started on 18th of March had …
How silence makes life less superficial
Can We Feel the Pain in Christ's Heart?
His Way: Here's peace that passeth understanding
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!