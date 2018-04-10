Tope Alabi throws surprise birthday party for her Husband (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Tope Alabi throws surprise birthday party for her Husband (Photos)

Tope Alabi birthday party for husband

Tope Alabi who is a gospel singer surprised her husband, Soji Alabi with a birthday party.

Celebrities like Yomi Fabiyi, Ayo Ojewole and Instagram comedian, Wole Arole were in attendance.

Her husband woke up from his bed to a surprise birthday party.

The gospel singer took to Instagram where she also celebrated her husband with a wonderful note.

She wrote:

”Help me to celebrate my wonderful Husband on his birthday. Happy birthday to you my husband, God has assigned you for my destiny and the angel of my life. I pray for more grace and and strength for you. You will be there for me till our old age in Jesus mighty name”.

Yomi Fabiyi shared a video of the event with the below caption.

Omg! so much earlier today at the ALABI’s residence where Evangelist Tope Alabi @tope_alabi_ and her daughters dance with so much joy as everyone gathered to celebrate a humble and meek soul Pastor SOJI ALABI who is a year older today. We actually started with a surprise for the celebrant. From bed to unexpected guests. Many Happy Returns.

And the spiritual father of the day Woli Agba @woliagba_ayoajewole on hand to observe all the religious dancing steps and listening to lyrics and drums too.

Tope Alabi was born on the 27th October, 1970 in Lagos State, Nigeria. Her parents are Pa Joseph Akinyele Obayomi and Madam Agnes Kehinde Obayomi. She was the only daughter out of the three children in the family.

She hails from Yewa, Imeko of Ogun State and obtained her West Africa School Certificate (WAEC) at Oba Akinyele Memorial High School, Bashorun Anlugbua, Ibadan in the year 1986.

She then proceeded to The Polythecnic, Ibadan where she studied Mass Communication and graduated in the year 1990.

Leave a Comment…

comments

The post Tope Alabi throws surprise birthday party for her Husband (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

