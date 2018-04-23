Toronto incident: suspect in custody after van ploughs into crowd, killing nine - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

Toronto incident: suspect in custody after van ploughs into crowd, killing nine – The Guardian
The Guardian
Toronto incident: suspect in custody after van ploughs into crowd, killing nine
The Guardian
Nine people have been killed and 16 injured after a van sped on to a sidewalk in Toronto, ploughing through throngs of pedestrians out enjoying a sunny day and leaving a trail of devastation that stretched several city blocks. The incident occurred …
