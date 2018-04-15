Fernando Torres: I hope this is not my last goal for Atletico Madrid - ESPN — Nigeria Today

Fernando Torres: I hope this is not my last goal for Atletico Madrid – ESPN
|
Fernando Torres: I hope this is not my last goal for Atletico Madrid
Departing Atletico Madrid veteran Fernando Torres said he hoped he had not scored his last goal for the club after netting as a substitute in Sunday afternoon's 3-0 La Liga win at home to Levante. Atletico were always in control of the game and went …
