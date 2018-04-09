Torres In Last Season At Atletico Madrid — Nigeria Today

Torres In Last Season At Atletico Madrid

Fernando Torres has announced that he will be leaving Atletico Madrid at the end of the season.

The Spain striker joined Atletico at 10, spending six years in the academy and six years in the first team.

The 34-year-old joined Liverpool and scored 65 goals in 102 appearances, before joining Chelsea, where he dipped in form.

Torres rejoined Atletico Madrid in 2015 and regained form.

At 34 years old, however, the striker is ready to move on.

“When I joined Atletico I was 10 years old and it’s my house. I was lucky to debut, to play, to score goals… it’s always been my home. I can have many houses, but only one home,” he said at a promotional event for LG.

“I’ve been part of an Atletico side that is always able to fight for titles and it’ll always be my home. It has been for my whole life.

“This is my last season at the club – it was not an easy decision, but under the circumstances it’s maybe for the best.

“I want to continue playing somewhere else. I feel good.”

