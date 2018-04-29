 Torres misses penalty, Gameiro scores one in Atletico win - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Torres misses penalty, Gameiro scores one in Atletico win – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Chicago Tribune

Torres misses penalty, Gameiro scores one in Atletico win
Vanguard
Kevin Gamerio scored a second-half penalty just seven minutes after Fernando Torres had missed a spot-kick as Atletico Madrid claimed a 1-0 win at Alaves in La Liga on Sunday. Atletico Madrid's Spanish forward Fernando Torres (L) vies with Real Betis
Depleted Atletico beats Alaves 1-0 in Spanish leagueWashington Post
Soccer: Gameiro penalty secures Atletico win at AlavesReuters
Deportivo Alaves 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Gameiro puts the title onus on BarcaFourFourTwo
beIN SPORTS USA –Soccer Laduma –Sports Mole –The Star Online
all 18 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.