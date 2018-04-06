 Tosan Jemide of Cakes by Tosan Set to Retire at 50 — Nigeria Today
Tosan Jemide of Cakes by Tosan Set to Retire at 50

The talented cake Maestro  Tosan Jemide of the Cakes by Tosan recently announced his retirement from active cake-making to focus on new projects including mentoring and setting up a cake school. Known for designing some of Nigeria’s most iconic cakes and winning several awards, Tosan Jemide, who is turning 50 years of age this month will […]

