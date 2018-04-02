'Total road closure' Caught in violent Durban protests? Here's what you should do - Wheels24 — Nigeria Today

‘Total road closure’ Caught in violent Durban protests? Here’s what you should do – Wheels24
|
Wheels24
|
'Total road closure' Caught in violent Durban protests? Here's what you should do
Wheels24
Durban – Violent protests have closed one of the busiest toll roads in the country – the Mooi River Toll plaza on the N3 between Durban and Johannesburg. Protesters reportedly used burning tyres to block the route and police report rocks were thrown at …
N3 protest intensifies, roads closed off to traffic
UPDATE: Motorists urged to delay journeys from Durban
Protesters burn truck on N3, Mooi Toll Plaza, road closed in both directions
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!