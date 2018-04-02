 'Total road closure' Caught in violent Durban protests? Here's what you should do - Wheels24 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

‘Total road closure’ Caught in violent Durban protests? Here’s what you should do – Wheels24

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Wheels24

'Total road closure' Caught in violent Durban protests? Here's what you should do
Wheels24
Durban – Violent protests have closed one of the busiest toll roads in the country – the Mooi River Toll plaza on the N3 between Durban and Johannesburg. Protesters reportedly used burning tyres to block the route and police report rocks were thrown at
N3 protest intensifies, roads closed off to trafficEyewitness News
UPDATE: Motorists urged to delay journeys from DurbaneNCA
Protesters burn truck on N3, Mooi Toll Plaza, road closed in both directionsCitizen
Times LIVE –Independent Online –Berea Mail –The South African
all 21 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.