Total workers shut operations over alleged 500 jobs shipment to France — Nigeria Today

Total workers shut operations over alleged 500 jobs shipment to France
Nigerians working for Total Exploration and Production (E&P) Nigeria Limited protested over alleged export of Nigerian jobs to Europe, particularly France. The workers sang songs around Port Harcourt, but Total management in a statement said the workers’ action had injured the company’s operations. A statement emanating from the external relations manager, Charles Ebereonwu, made available…
The post Total workers shut operations over alleged 500 jobs shipment to France appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
