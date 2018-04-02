Tottenham Has To Win The FA Cup This Season- Harry Kane — Nigeria Today

Tottenham Has To Win The FA Cup This Season- Harry Kane

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has insisted that the team must win the FA Cup if this season is to be considered a success.

Tottenham are on course for a top-four finish in the Premier League but now also face Manchester United on April 21 for a place in the final of the FA Cup.

After crashing out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage against Juventus last month, as well as exiting the EFL Cup early on, Spurs are now relying on the FA Cup to end their decade-long wait for silverware.

Kane is happy to have seen Tottenham take a giant leap towards securing Champions League football for next season, having defeated Chelsea 3-1 on Sunday afternoon, and is now keen to win his first major honour.

“Champions League football is a must and we’re in a great position,” Sky Sports News quotes him as saying. “I think we’ve got to try and win the FA Cup. If we do that, we can say it’s been a very good season.

“Obviously [Manchester] City have run away with the league this year, and fair play to them. But for us, it’s about maintaining the Champions League every year and hopefully we can do that. We’re in a comfortable position, we’ve got to go on and finish well.

“We don’t just want to be a team that gets there one or two years and then falls off. We deserve to be there. We showed this year in the Champions League that we can compete with the best. It was disappointing to go out but we had some great results, so we want to be there again next year and do the same.”

