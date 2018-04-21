Tottenham Hotspur To Focus On Top Four Finish After FA Cup Loss- Mauricio Pochettino — Nigeria Today

Tottenham Hotspur To Focus On Top Four Finish After FA Cup Loss- Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that his Tottenham side will now focus on finishing in the Premier League’s top four after being knocked out of the FA Cup at the semi-final stage by Manchester United.

Pochettino’s charges fell short in the last four at Wembley despite being given a lead courtesy of Dele Alli, before Alexis Sanches and Ander Herrera struck to push Jose Mourinho‘s men into the final.

“I think every defeat is bad. It’s difficult to accept but of course we are disappointed we are out and cannot achieve the final,” said Pochettino, according to BBC Sport.

“We competed but not enough to win. We dominated the first half and were much better than Manchester United. United defended very well and so deep. We are disappointed because we are so close. We need to think, move on, finish the season and try to finish in the top four.

“I think we need to understand where we have come from. It’s easy to talk about winning trophies.

“To win a trophy when you face a side like Manchester United, Chelsea or Manchester City is not easy. But the most important thing is we are able to compete.”

