Tottenham Midfielder Christian Eriksen Admits There Has Been Lots Of ‘Arguments’ In The Dressing Room Over Disputed Goal — Nigeria Today

Tottenham Midfielder Christian Eriksen Admits There Has Been Lots Of ‘Arguments’ In The Dressing Room Over Disputed Goal

Christian Eriksen has admitted that the subject of who scored Tottenham’s second goal in their 2-1 win at Stoke City last weekend has been hotly debated in the dressing room.

Cristian Eriksen was credited with the decisive strike, although Harry Kane later claimed to have applied the final touch.

Eriksen, however, has hinted that he is happy to allow the England international to claim the strike.

“There are a lot of arguments going on around here,” The Independent quotes Eriksen as saying.

“I think Harry, if he touched it, he touched it and it’s his goal. How he celebrated, he had the feeling he touched the ball.”

