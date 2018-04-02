Tottenham star Hugo Lloris: Why Dele Alli and Paul Pogba deserve patience not criticism - Express.co.uk — Nigeria Today

Tottenham star Hugo Lloris: Why Dele Alli and Paul Pogba deserve patience not criticism – Express.co.uk
Tottenham star Hugo Lloris: Why Dele Alli and Paul Pogba deserve patience not criticism
HUGO LLORIS believes that players like Dele Alli and Paul Pogba should not be written off after one spell of poor form. By Tony Banks. PUBLISHED: PUBLISHED: 22:30, Mon, Apr 2, 2018. Alli's double strike against Chelsea in Tottenham's 3-1 at Stamford …
Chelsea fans slam under-fire player on Twitter after disastrous display against Tottenham
