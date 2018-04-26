Touchdown Lagos! J.Cole has arrived for #CastleLiteUnlocks — Nigeria Today

Touchdown Lagos! J.Cole has arrived for #CastleLiteUnlocks

American star J.Cole has arrived Lagos ahead of Castle Lite Nigeria‘s Castle Lite Unlook Concert, happening tomorrow at the Eko Convention Centre.

The rapper will be performing alongside superstars Wizkid & Davido. This will be J.Cole’s first time in the country and we’re looking forward to seeing him share the stage with our own!

See photo below:

Photo Credit: @castleliteng

The post Touchdown Lagos! J.Cole has arrived for #CastleLiteUnlocks appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

