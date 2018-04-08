Health ministry wants higher taxes on tobacco firms - The Express Tribune — Nigeria Today

Health ministry wants higher taxes on tobacco firms – The Express Tribune
|
The Express Tribune
|
Health ministry wants higher taxes on tobacco firms
The Express Tribune
ISLAMABAD: In a bid to counter growing health risks and give some boost to state revenues, the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has suggested to the government to increase taxes on tobacco companies in the upcoming …
Towards a More Equitable Tax System
Excise taxes have long history
Facebook Feedback: Tax revenue, government spat
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!