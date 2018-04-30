Town Bans Church Vigils Due To Rising Rates Of Early Pregnancies — Nigeria Today

Town Bans Church Vigils Due To Rising Rates Of Early Pregnancies

Narok County a town in Kenya has banned churches from holding vigils as authorities say reports indicate churches are to blame for the rising statistics of early pregnancies among teenagers in the area. George Natembeya, the County Commissioner, issued the ban on night prayers after finding a link between the practice and teenage pregnancies. In […]

