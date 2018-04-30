Town links teenage pregnancy to church vigils, bans it - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Town links teenage pregnancy to church vigils, bans it – The Punch



The Punch Town links teenage pregnancy to church vigils, bans it

The Punch

A Kenyan town, Narok County, has banned churches from holding vigils as authorities say churches are to blame for the rising statistics of early pregnancies among teenagers in the area. The County Commissioner, George Natembeya, issued the ban on night …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

