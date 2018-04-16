 Toyin Abraham's ex-husband, Adeniyi Johnson set to wed actress, Seyi Edun (Pre-wedding photos) - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson who happens to be actress Toyin Abraham's ex-husband, is set to ring the wedding bells again. Following his broken marriage to the actress that met its back in 2015, Niyi started dating another actress, Oluwaseyi Edun
