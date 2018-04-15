Toyin Abraham’s Ex-Husband, Adeniyi Johnson Set To Wed Actress Seyi Edun (Pre-Wedding Pictures) — Nigeria Today

Toyin Abraham’s Ex-Husband, Adeniyi Johnson Set To Wed Actress Seyi Edun (Pre-Wedding Pictures)

Nollywood actor and director, Adeniyi Johnson who is the ex-husband of actress Toyin Abraham, is set to tie the knot again.

Following his marriage to Toyin crashed in 2015, Niyi started dating fellow actor, Oluwaseyi Edun who will officially be his wife pretty soon.

In light of their upcoming wedding ceremony, the duo shared their pre-wedding photos.

See them below;

Source – Gistreel

The post Toyin Abraham’s Ex-Husband, Adeniyi Johnson Set To Wed Actress Seyi Edun (Pre-Wedding Pictures) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

