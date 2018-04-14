Toyota Awards is Strategic for Bonding with Partners, Says Kunle Ade-Ojo - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

Toyota Awards is Strategic for Bonding with Partners, Says Kunle Ade-Ojo – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Toyota Awards is Strategic for Bonding with Partners, Says Kunle Ade-Ojo
THISDAY Newspapers
The Toyota Awards has come a long way – dating back to 2005 and has become one of the strategic tools of bonding with our partners. The Managing Director of Toyota (Nigeria) Limited, Mr. Kunle Ade-Ojo stated this in his welcome speech at the Toyota …
Toyota celebrates dealership grand opening
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!