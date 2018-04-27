Trade fair shows signs of recovery - Zimbabwe Independent — Nigeria Today

Trade fair shows signs of recovery – Zimbabwe Independent
|
Zimbabwe Independent
|
Trade fair shows signs of recovery
Zimbabwe Independent
THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) – considered a barometer of the health of the economy – is showing signs of recovery after years in the doldrums due to prolonged economic problems, a senior official of the body has said. By Admire Kudita …
Sex workers get exhibition stand at Zimbabwe's international trade fair event
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!