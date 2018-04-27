 Trade fair shows signs of recovery - Zimbabwe Independent — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Trade fair shows signs of recovery – Zimbabwe Independent

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Zimbabwe Independent

Trade fair shows signs of recovery
Zimbabwe Independent
THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) – considered a barometer of the health of the economy – is showing signs of recovery after years in the doldrums due to prolonged economic problems, a senior official of the body has said. By Admire Kudita
Sex workers get exhibition stand at Zimbabwe's international trade fair eventFace2Face Africa

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.