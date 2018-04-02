Trader gets three years for peddling Indian hemp - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Trader gets three years for peddling Indian hemp – The Nation Newspaper
|
Trader gets three years for peddling Indian hemp
The Nation Newspaper
A Federal High Court in Lagos has sentenced a 65-year-old trader, Ogbonnaya Onyenekwe, to three years' imprisonment for trafficking six kilogrammes of Indian hemp. The convict was arraigned by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) before …
