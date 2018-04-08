Trado-medicine can fetch Nigeria billion of dollars if well packaged – Aregbesola — Nigeria Today

Trado-medicine can fetch Nigeria billion of dollars if well packaged – Aregbesola

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun state has requested traditionalists and trado-medicine practitioners who use African herbs and roots to diagnose and treat various ailments to embrace re-branding and adding value to the local medicine, saying the such medicines could fetch Nigeria billion of dollars annually if well packaged.

The governor added that such an effort would not only guarantee healthy living for the Nigerian and African populace, but would also contribute positively to the nation’s economy in addition to solving some health challenges that could have developed clinical immunity against European medicines.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected executives of Traditional Religion Worshippers Association, State of Osun (TRAWSO) recently, Governor Aregbesola noted that when traditional medical products and services are properly packaged, many more people wod be interested in them and thereby fetching Nigeria and Nigerians foreign exchange that builds the economy.

Represented by the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Wale Adebisi, Aregbesola was of the opinion that wholesale rejection of the Yoruba traditional religion could lead, in no distance time, to loss of identity by the Yoruba race, adding that it was high time traditional medicines were exported as part of the Yoruba heritage to all continents of the world.

He said the warm hands of fellowship the West, in recent past, appears to be offering Yoruba culture, should send signals to the discerning minds within the race that there are several good things about the culture.

“But how are we, the owner of the culture treating it? Shabbily. We don’t value what we have and that is not the right way to go. We must guard our culture jealously and ensure we don’t lose it. Loss of culture means loss of identity and we must not allow that to happen.

“As a Yoruba man, I know many medical products and services offered by the Yoruba traditionalists are potent. But lack of proper packaging has limited acceptance of these products by even we, Yoruba people, let alone people from other parts of the world. That should be addressed. Once we package them well, these products will be contributing positively to our GDP and even earn us Forex.

“I am suggesting as part of the way forward, that you leaders and adherents of the Yoruba traditional religion should not scare people away from it, but package it and make it very attractive and more exportable”, he said.

BusinessDay however reports that the elected officials of the association are; Chairman, Oba Bamijogbin Alao; Vice Chairman, Oyebowale Olojede; Secretary, Oluseyi Atanda; Assistant Secretary, Apetebi Toyin Awolola; Treasurer, Oloye Ifasola Onifade, among others who later took oath of office.

BOLA BAMIGBOLA, Osogbo

