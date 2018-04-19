 Tragedy as 3-Year-Old Girl Shoots Her Pregnant Mother While Playing With Father’s Loaded Gun (Photo) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Tragedy as 3-Year-Old Girl Shoots Her Pregnant Mother While Playing With Father’s Loaded Gun (Photo)

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in World | 0 comments

A three-year-old girl who was playing with her father’s handgun accidentally shot her pregnant mother in Indiana. According to report by The Times, The toddler was on the back seat of the family’s car, which was parked outside a shop in Merrillville, when the gun went off. The mother, Shanique Thomas, 21, was shot in […]

The post Tragedy as 3-Year-Old Girl Shoots Her Pregnant Mother While Playing With Father’s Loaded Gun (Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.