 Tragedy as Two Planes Collide At An Airport Leaving 2 People Dead (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in World | 0 comments

A pair of Indiana firefighters died on Monday when their small plane crashed and caught fire just after takeoff. Accroding to ABCNews, It was gathered that firefighters Kyle Hibst and David Wittkamper were the only people aboard the single-engine plane when it struck the tail of a larger plane, which had just landed at the […]

