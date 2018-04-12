 TRAGIC!! Gunmen Opens Fire On Villagers In Zamfara State, Over 26 People Killed (Graphic Photos) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

TRAGIC!! Gunmen Opens Fire On Villagers In Zamfara State, Over 26 People Killed (Graphic Photos)

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Many people have been reported killed when armed bandits invaded two villages in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State. The assailants reportedly attacked a mining site at Kuru-kuru village and also ambushed some people from the neighbouring Jarkuka village as they mobilised to bring help to Kuru-kuru. The incident occurred on Thursday, April 12, […]

The post TRAGIC!! Gunmen Opens Fire On Villagers In Zamfara State, Over 26 People Killed (Graphic Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.