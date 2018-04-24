TRAGIC! — Nigeria Today

TRAGIC!

Millions of under 5yrs children risk death

Only 1 in 4 Nigerian children get vaccinated – UNICEF

158 deaths per 1,000 births

Whooping cough, tetanus, measleas major causes of death

In renewed efforts towards creating

awareness, the United Nations

International Children’s Fund, UNICEF,

has revealed that only one out of

four children in Nigeria receive all

recommended vaccines. It also said that

though Nigeria has made great strides in

reducing deaths of under five-year-old

children from 158 to 120 per 1000 births

between 2011 and 2016, the coverage

of the main vaccines offered through

routine immunization has declined.

This was contained in a statement

issued in Abuja yesterday by UNICEF

Nigeria’s Communication Officer, Eva

Hinds.

“The recent Multiple Indicator Cluster

Survey conducted by the Government of

Nigeria in 2016/17 shows that only 1 in

4 children in the country receive all the

recommended vaccines. Immunization

coverage for pentavalent vaccine

between the 36 states varies dramatically

from 80% in Lagos to 3% in Sokoto and

is still below the recommended global

goal of 90% in all of them.

“Children who have never been

vaccinated are at the greatest risk of

contracting diseases such as measles,

whooping cough, and tetanus, which

may be fatal or lead to long-term

debilitating effects on survivors.

Poverty, overcrowding, poor hygiene

and sanitation as well as insufficient

nutrition and healthcare increase the

risk of diseases such as pneumonia

and measles; diseases that are easily

preventable with vaccines.

“Millions of lives can be saved

by extending basic health services,

like routine immunization, to the

most vulnerable and disadvantaged

children. In Nigeria, the Government

has developed an ambitious 10-year

national Immunization and Primary

Health Care Systems Strengthening

Plan that aims to reverse the current

negative trends.”

Mohamed Malick Fall, UNICEF

Country Representative, in his statement

said all girls and boys, no matter where

they live or what their situations are,

have the right to survive and thrive, safe

from deadly diseases.

“Vaccination acts as a shield, keeping

families and communities safe. By

vaccinating children, we are protecting

the most vulnerable members of the

communities. Immunization is one

of the most powerful and most costeffective

health interventions. UNICEF

and its partners continues to stand firm

with the Government to ensure that

the lives of children are protected.” He

added .

