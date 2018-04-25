Transfer News LIVE updates: Salah swap claim, Man Utd deal close, Chelsea, Arsenal gossip - Daily Star — Nigeria Today

Transfer News LIVE updates: Salah swap claim, Man Utd deal close, Chelsea, Arsenal gossip – Daily Star
|
Daily Star
|
Transfer News LIVE updates: Salah swap claim, Man Utd deal close, Chelsea, Arsenal gossip
Daily Star
Transfer News LIVE updates: All latest gossip from the Premier League. Wednesday April 25. 5:10pm: Real Madrid are willing to include Gareth Bale in a swap deal for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah. According to Spanish news outlet Don Balon, who are well …
Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Arsenal join race for Nainggolan
Football transfer rumours: Andrés Iniesta to Manchester City or PSG?
Transfer Rater: Danny Rose to Manchester United, Andres Iniesta to Manchester City
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!