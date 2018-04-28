 Transforming Nigerian's urban agenda: Fashola speaks in London - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Transforming Nigerian’s urban agenda: Fashola speaks in London – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Transforming Nigerian's urban agenda: Fashola speaks in London
Vanguard
I would like to thank the London School of Economics and Political Science for hosting me once again, and in particular my friend Professor Ricky Burdett, not only for inviting me, but also for the flexibility he demonstrated with his scheduling of

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.