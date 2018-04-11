 Trapped Below $7K: Is Bitcoin Prepping for a Big Breakout? — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Trapped Below $7K: Is Bitcoin Prepping for a Big Breakout?

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Bitcoin, News | 1 comment

Bitcoin continues to trade sideways in an increasingly tight range, but could be setting up for a major move in either direction.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

1 Comment on "Trapped Below $7K: Is Bitcoin Prepping for a Big Breakout?"

avatar
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Hanna Harris
Guest
Hanna Harris

this news makes me sad

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11/04/2018 3:50 pm
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.