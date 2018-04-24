Travellers stranded for over 20 hours - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Travellers stranded for over 20 hours – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Travellers stranded for over 20 hours
The Standard
By Antony Gitonga and Josphat Thiong'o | Published Wed, April 25th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 24th 2018 at 23:28 GMT +3. SHARE THIS ARTICLE. Share on Facebook · Share on Twitter. Families move with their belonging at Suswa following heavy flooding …
Heavy rains sink bus firms into huge losses
Hundreds stranded overnight after silt covers Mai Mahiu – Narok road
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!