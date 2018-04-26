 Troops arrest 5 suspected militias in Nasarawa — Nigeria Today
Troops arrest 5 suspected militias in Nasarawa

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

Troops of the 177 Guards Battalion of the Nigerian Army have arrested five suspected militias at Ugyi town in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa state. According to a statement issued by Brig.-Gen Texas Chukwu, army spokesman, the troops also recovered some arms from the militias during a raid.

