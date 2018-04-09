Troops foil attack on UNIMAID, gun-down female suicide bomber — Nigeria Today

Troops foil attack on UNIMAID, gun-down female suicide bomber
Troops have gunned down a female suicide bomber attempting to crossover into the University of Maiduguri. The foiled suicide bomb attack occurred at about 21:45 p.m. on Sunday. Residents of the institution said the female suicide bomber was sighted by some vigilante members, who immediately alerted military personnel on patrol. There are no much details […]
Troops foil attack on UNIMAID, gun-down female suicide bomber
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!