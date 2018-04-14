Troops Kill Seven Suspected Terrorists In Ambush - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today

Troops Kill Seven Suspected Terrorists In Ambush – CHANNELS TELEVISION
Troops Kill Seven Suspected Terrorists In Ambush
The war against terrorism gathered a momentum on Friday when troops serving in the Operation Lafiya Dole operation killed at least nine Boko Haram members in an ambush. Deputy Director Public Relations, Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, Colonel …
