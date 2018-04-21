Troops repels Boko Haram attack in Borno — Nigeria Today

Troops repels Boko Haram attack in Borno

The Nigerian Army said on Saturday its troops successfully repelled attack by Boko Haram insurgents at Gamboru-Ngala, Borno State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, said in a statement that one insurgent was killed while several others fled.

Chukwu said: “Troops of 3 Battalion on operation LAFIYA DOLE had successfully repelled Boko Haram terrorists’ attack at Gamboru Ngala, Borno State.

“One Boko Haram terrorist was neutralised during the encounter while other members of the group fled following a superior fire power from the troops.

”Unfortunately, one soldier lost his life during the attack.”

Chukwu disclosed that the troops recovered one Rocket Propelled gun, seven tube, one Anti- Aircraft gun, two AK 47 rifles and two empty magazines.

The army spokesman urged the people to cooperate with troops and provide useful and timely information to security agencies.

NAN

The post Troops repels Boko Haram attack in Borno appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

