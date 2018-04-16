 Truckload Of Tramadol Impounded In Benue — Nigeria Today
Truckload Of Tramadol Impounded In Benue

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

The Benue State police in collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) officers have arrested a J-5 truck with cartons of tramadol drugs. The commissioner of police,Fatai Owoseni who paraded the suspects alongside the substance disclosed that the substance which was packed in different boxes with different names upon checking turned out  to […]

