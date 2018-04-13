Trump attacks 'slimeball' Comey after new book likens president to mafia boss - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

Trump attacks ‘slimeball’ Comey after new book likens president to mafia boss – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Trump attacks 'slimeball' Comey after new book likens president to mafia boss
The Guardian
Donald Trump called James Comey “a weak and untruthful slimeball” on Friday morning after the first reports were released from the former FBI director's new book, in which he likens the president to a mob boss. James Comey: high-profile former FBI …
Trump Calls Comey 'Untruthful Slime Ball' as Book Details Released
What Trump has said about Comey — from having 'guts' to being a 'nut job'
In 'A Higher Loyalty,' James Comey Describes An 'Unethical, Untethered' President
